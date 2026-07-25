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Home / Haryana / Mineral identification training held at Kurukshetra University

Mineral identification training held at Kurukshetra University

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:56 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Researchers during a visit to the Department of Geology at Kurukshetra University on Saturday.
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Department of Geology, Kurukshetra University, hosted an academic exposure visit for postgraduate research scholars from the Department of Rasashastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana, Shri Krishna AYUSH University, as part of an interdisciplinary learning initiative aimed at strengthening scientific understanding of minerals used in Ayurvedic medicine.

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A group of postgraduate researchers, accompanied by Dr Raviraj and Dr Giri Malla Patil, visited Kurukshetra University’s Department of Geology to gain practical exposure to mineral identification and analytical techniques.

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Prof AR Chaudhri, Chairperson of the Department of Geology, acquainted them with scientific methods used for the identification and analysis of metals and minerals. Faculty members Dr Naresh Kumar and Sarita Mann conducted interactive sessions, showcasing an extensive collection of rare minerals and rock specimens while explaining their physical and chemical

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characteristics.

The visit enabled the scholars to understand the practical relevance of naturally occurring minerals used in Rasashastra, the Ayurvedic discipline dealing with mineral and metal-based formulations, thereby highlighting the significance of accurate mineral identification in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicines.

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During the visit, the scholars also toured the Department of Geology Museum, where they closely examined a rich collection of metals, minerals and rare rock specimens. They noted that a sound scientific understanding of these natural resources is essential for ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations.

Prof AR Chaudhri elaborated on the analytical parameters employed in mineral identification, including colour, streak and fracture. He also demonstrated how petrographic examination and microscopic analysis help reveal the internal structure and mineralogical composition of specimens, enabling precise scientific identification.

Prof Kartar Singh Dhiman, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, said that such interdisciplinary academic interactions broaden students’ perspectives and enhance experiential learning by connecting traditional knowledge with modern scientific methods.

The visiting scholars described the exposure visit as highly enriching and expressed hope for future academic collaboration between Shri Krishna AYUSH University and the Department of Geology, Kurukshetra University, particularly in the areas of research and development related to Ayurvedic medicines.

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