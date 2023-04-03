Miners encroach on 15 acres at Nuh village

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 2

Around 15 acres at Rava village in Nuh district have been under illegal mining by Rajasthan miners. The land is part of Aravalli hills. It was long believed to be part of Rajasthan, but it was found that the land was part of Haryana’s no mining zone in a recent demarcation exercise.

The authorities have shot off a letter to the Rajasthan authorities, asking them to get the land vacated immediately.

To curb illegal mining on the Haryana-Rajasthan border, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has started demarcating the state’s boundary.

The exercise has been started in Ferozepur Jhirka block of the district. Over the past few months, there have been repeated instances of illegal mining in the hills by Rajasthan men who claimed that the hills were part of their state.

While mining is banned in Haryana, it’s legal in Rajasthan and its government leases out Aravalli hills for mining. Owing to the structure of the hills and revenue demarcation, half of the hills fall in Rajasthan and the other half in Haryana, leading to confusion among miners. To rule out any confusion, the Mining Department is now demarcating Haryana’s limits.

The ongoing survey led by the SDM has brought to fore startling facts. It has been discovered that around 15 acres of forestland at Rava village has been encroached upon by Rajasthan miners.

The exercise was taken on the directions of the Nuh police, which constantly struggle with the jurisdiction matters.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said, “There is a lot of confusion. Whenever we would raid, miners would claim the land is in Rajasthan and show their lease documents. By the time the documents could be verified, they would flee. With demarcation, we will be able to curtail the menace of illegal mining in Haryana.”