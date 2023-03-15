Mini sectt turns into garbage dumpyard

THE backyard of the Mini Secretariat building in Hisar has turned into a garbage dumping site. All kinds of waste from the offices is disposed of here, and garbage lifters have been careless towards this site.

SURENDER NARANG, Hisar

Water leakage woes

THE water pipe leakage on the main road near Angel Mall is causing inconvenience to commuters. This is one of the busiest roads in the city, which was recently constructed by the MC. Several residents sustained injuries after their two-wheelers skidded due to the overflowing water on the road.

KUNAL, Panipat

Jaywalking a threat to road safety

JAYWALKERS in the city are an irritant to commuters and a risk to public safety. They are a serious threat to people travelling on the National Highway-19. The lack of facilities like foot overbridges is one of the major reasons behind the rise in the cases of jaywalking. The authorities concerned must offer provisions for crossing the main roads and the highways.

AK GAUR, Faridabad

What our readers say

