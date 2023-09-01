Mining department digs trenches to thwart mafia in Pobari area

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 31

Taking action against the mining mafia, the Mines and Geology Department has dug trenches to prevent vehicles from carrying mining mineral illegally from the Yamuna in Pobari area of the district.

Taking advantage, the mafia started carrying out mining in the area, causing revenue loss to the government

The trenches were dug at three places on Tuesday. Earlier, Pobari was a legal riverbed mining quarry, but the licence was terminated by the mining department on July 14, 2022, following the non-payment of government dues. Fresh auction of the quarry was done in July 2023, but it is yet to become functional.

Sources said taking advantage, the mining mafia started carrying out mining in the area, causing a huge loss of revenue to the government. When illegal mining came to the notice of the mining department recently, it dug three trenches at different locations, with the help of the police, to block the ways leading to the Yamuna.

These kutcha ways/roads were reportedly being used by the mining mafia. Sources said the mafia stole the sand at night, loaded it in tractor-trailers and sold it in the market.

Rohit Singh Rana, Mining Inspector, Yamunanagar, said more trenches would be dug in Pobari and adjoining areas tomorrow. “Since August 19, we have seized seven tractor-trailers loaded with illegal mineral,” he said.

Gurmail Singh, DSP, Radaur, said since Pobari area fell under Radaur subdivision, they were helping the mining department in digging trenches to check illegal mining. “We were getting complaints that illegal mining was being carried out in Pobari area. Taking action, we helped the mining department in digging trenches on access ways/roads,” he stated.

Omdutt Sharma, District Mining Officer, said strict vigil was being kept in the area to crack down on the mining mafia. “No illegal mining shall be allowed in any area of the district. Strict action shall be taken if anyone is found involved in illegal mining,” he warned.

