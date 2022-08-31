Mining Department tent set ablaze

Yamunanagar, August 30
On Sunday night, some unidentified persons, allegedly abused staff members of the Department of Mines and Geology, and set their tent ablaze near Pratap Nagar.
On the complaint of Sukhpal Singh, mining guard of the department, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 323, 436 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Pratap Nagar police station on August 29.
The complainant said, “Five staff members had set up a vehicle check post near Herbal Park where five persons who came in a car, abused and beat them up. After a few minutes, four bikers arrived and set their tent ablaze.
