Mining dept cracks down on vehicles without e-way bill in Faridabad

Mining dept cracks down on vehicles without e-way bill in Faridabad

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
The government is keeping a strict vigil on mineral-carrying vehicles running without e-way bill, besides taking steps to check illegal mining, said a government spokesperson.

While the mining department team is monitoring roads round the clock in Faridabad district, action is being taken against those violating the rules.

District Mining Officer Kamlesh Bidhlan said the department was constantly carrying out checks to ensure that there was no illegal mining in the district. Vehicles were also being checked on national and state highways and other areas of the district.

During the checking of vehicles on Thursday morning, the team found a dumper without e-way bill near Kailly Bridge and the driver was unable to show any valid document, she said. The vehicle was seized by the department in the presence of the police and further action was taken.

In compliance with the guidelines of Director General KM Pandurang, a drive was being conducted in the state. She said all the activities of the department were being informed to senior officers in writing.

