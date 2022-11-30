Mining Dept slaps Rs 1.05-crore fine in two illegal mining cases

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 29

The Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.05 crore on several persons, who were allegedly found indulging in illegal mining at Malikpur Khadar village of Yamunanagar district.

The accused allegedly excavated a one-acre private land and a six kanal, two marla shamlat (dohli) land up to a depth of 16 ft, committing a theft of 35,040 MT of raw mining material (a mixture of boulders, gravel and sand).

As per the Mining Department authorities, the mining quarry has been non-functional in this village since August 14, but the accused continued to carry out illegal mining.

This huge illegal mining came to light when on a tip-off, a joint team of the CM Flying Squad and Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, conducted an inspection at Malikpur Khadar village on November 25 and found that illegal mining was being carried out at two places in this village.

“Our team found that 27,879 MT raw mining material was extracted illegally from a one-acre private land in Malikpur Khadar village. We have imposed a penalty of Rs 83,73,700 on the owners of the said land,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar.

He said the owners of the shamlat (dohli) land extracted about 7,161 MT mineral from six kanal and two marla land in this village.

He said a penalty of about Rs 21,58,300 had been imposed on the owners of the said samlat land in connection with this illegal mining case.

“A penalty of about Rs 1,05,32000 has been imposed in both cases of illegal mining related to Malikpur Khadar village. Several persons including the owners of a screening plant are involved,” said Rajesh Sangwan.

He said the illegal mining had been carried out in violation of the Mining Act, 1957, and orders of the National Green Tribunal. On the complaint of the Mining Inspector, Aman, a case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957, against several persons, including owners of a screening plant at the Chhachhrauli police station on November 27.