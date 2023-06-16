Mining firm builds bundh on Yamuna bed, obstructs flow

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 15

A mining company in Asadpur village of Sonepat district is reportedly creating obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna by constructing an illegal bundh to carry out sand mining activities in the riverbed.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has written letters to register an FIR against the company two times after the matter came to light, but no FIR has been registered so far.

Sources said teams of the Irrigation Department visited the site after getting information regarding the matter and took photos and made videos of the site. The sources said the department had also told the directors of the company to stop the dumping of sand in the flow of the Yamuna and to demolish the unauthorised bundh.

In a complaint to the Murthal police on June 6, Himanshu Rai, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), said the JE in charge had said that M/s Zelkova mining agency had created obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna by dumping sand in the river bed at Asadpur village area, which was illegal as per the NGT’s guidelines and Section 58 (C) of the Haryana Canal Drainage Act, 1974.