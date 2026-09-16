Mining fraud, misuse of govt portal detected in Yamunanagar

Haryana Mines and Geology Information System (HMGIS), a portal launched in December 2023 to monitor transactions of mining minerals, has allegedly been misused for a major fraud. Data for the mineral purchased by the operators of a screening plant in Yamunanagar showed the quantity to be five times higher than the actual amount.

On detailed verification done by Mines and Geology Department, a discrepancy of 1,41,702 MT was observed between the quantity legitimately available (purchased) and the quantity against which sale (e-ravana) bills were generated.

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The alleged fraud came to light during a scrutiny of e-ravana records on the portal on September 10.

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According to information, it was observed that 2,359 e-ravanas were generated in August. A further 808 e-ravanas were generated in September by the said screening plant, situated in Belgarh village.

In view of the unusually high number of transactions, the purchase and sale records were examined from December 2023 onwards and the discrepancy came to fore.

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Besides, 465 MT of material was ported from the previous e-ravana portal to the HMGIS portal, which is required to be taken into account while determining the available stock.

“Prima-facie, the excess generation of e-ravana bills appears to have been made without corresponding purchase (receipt) records, indicating misuse and fraudulent manipulation of the e-ravana portal,” the scrutiny report stated.

Further, as per the data available on the HMGIS portal, 32,880 MT of material is also shown as available with the said screening plant, which requires investigation and verification regarding its source and genuineness.

Sources said the operators allegedly sold only e-ravanas (bills) to the operators of stone crushers and other persons instead of selling them mining minerals.

Following a complaint by Mining Officer Lokesh Singh, a case was registered against the screening plant and other involved persons under Section 21 (4) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act 1957 and Sections 318 (4) 336 (3), 340 and 61 of the BNS at the Pratap Nagar police station.