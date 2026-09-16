DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Mining fraud, misuse of govt portal detected in Yamunanagar

Mining fraud, misuse of govt portal detected in Yamunanagar

Discrepancy amounts to 1,41,702 MT of mined mineral

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The alleged fraud came to light during a scrutiny of e-ravana records on the portal on September 10. File photo
Advertisement

Haryana Mines and Geology Information System (HMGIS), a portal launched in December 2023 to monitor transactions of mining minerals, has allegedly been misused for a major fraud. Data for the mineral purchased by the operators of a screening plant in Yamunanagar showed the quantity to be five times higher than the actual amount.

On detailed verification done by Mines and Geology Department, a discrepancy of 1,41,702 MT was observed between the quantity legitimately available (purchased) and the quantity against which sale (e-ravana) bills were generated.

Advertisement

The alleged fraud came to light during a scrutiny of e-ravana records on the portal on September 10.

Advertisement

According to information, it was observed that 2,359 e-ravanas were generated in August. A further 808 e-ravanas were generated in September by the said screening plant, situated in Belgarh village.

In view of the unusually high number of transactions, the purchase and sale records were examined from December 2023 onwards and the discrepancy came to fore.

Advertisement

Besides, 465 MT of material was ported from the previous e-ravana portal to the HMGIS portal, which is required to be taken into account while determining the available stock.

“Prima-facie, the excess generation of e-ravana bills appears to have been made without corresponding purchase (receipt) records, indicating misuse and fraudulent manipulation of the e-ravana portal,” the scrutiny report stated.

Further, as per the data available on the HMGIS portal, 32,880 MT of material is also shown as available with the said screening plant, which requires investigation and verification regarding its source and genuineness.

Sources said the operators allegedly sold only e-ravanas (bills) to the operators of stone crushers and other persons instead of selling them mining minerals.

Following a complaint by Mining Officer Lokesh Singh, a case was registered against the screening plant and other involved persons under Section 21 (4) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act 1957 and Sections 318 (4) 336 (3), 340 and 61 of the BNS at the Pratap Nagar police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts