Mining lease holders charging royalty illegally: Plant owners

Meet Superintendent of Police to demand action

Stone crusher and screening plant owners with SP Kamaldeep Goyal.

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 13

Mining lease holders are allegedly charging royalty amount on stone crushers’ processed material instead of charging this amount on natural raw mining material (a mixture of sand, ‘bajri’ and boulder) from their own mining quarries.

A group of stone crusher and screening plant owners have alleged that this act of the mining lease holders is working to promote illegal mining in the district. Members of the group met Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal on Saturday and demanded that he should take action against mining lease holders/contractors who are charging royalty amount from the drivers of the vehicles loaded with stone crushers’ processed material (pieces of different sizes of broken boulders, broken ‘bajri’ and dust) in illegal manner.

Sanjeev Chaudhary, a member of the group of stone crusher and screening plant owners, alleged that as per the rules laid by Mines and Geology Department of Haryana, mining lease holders could charge royalty amount on natural raw mining material when it was loaded in vehicles from their (mining contractors’) mining quarries.

He alleged that the mining lease holders were charging royalty amount on stone crushers’ processed material instead of charging on natural raw mining material being extracted from their own quarries.

He demanded that the mining lease holders should stop this practice and charge the royalty amount as per the rules laid by the Mines and Geology Department.

“If the royalty slip is issued on the spot at the mining quarry, no one will be able to extract raw mining material from outside the legal mining quarry,” said Sanjeev Chaudhary. Sources said that several stone crusher and screening plant owners processed mining material stolen from unauthorised areas also (and not just from legal mining quarries).

“Mining lease holders can’t charge royalty on illegal natural raw mining material. Therefore, they prefer to charge royalty amount on stone crushers’ processed material to earn extra money as the stone crushers’ processed material is prepared using both legal and illegal/stolen natural raw mining material,” said sources.

Sources further said that the owners of stone crushers, who used legal natural raw mining material along with illegal material, sold their processed material at cheaper rates. But the owners of the stone crushers, who were only using legal natural raw mining material, faced difficulty in selling their processed material as it was more expensive.

Mixing illegal material cuts rate

  • Sources said that several stone crusher and screening plant owners processed mining material stolen from unauthorised areas also (and not just from legal mining quarries).
  • Owners of stone crushers, who used legal mining material along with illegal material, sold their processed material at cheaper rates.
  • But the owners of the stone crushers, who were only using legal material, faced difficulty in selling their processed material as it was more expensive.

