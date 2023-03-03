Mining mafia attacks police vehicle in Panipat, nabbed

Panipat, March 3
Fearless mining mafia on Thursday night attacked a police team in Bapoli area of Panipat.
SHO Bapoli, SI Mahabir Singh’s official vehicle was hit by a tractor-trolley laden with sand.
The Bolero car turned turtle after the jolt. The SHO and his team members had narrow escape as they jumped from the vehicle in the adjoining fields.
The tractor driver, identified as Monu of Hathwala Village in Samalkha, tried to flee the incident site but was nabbed by the police.
A case has been registered against him under Sections 186, 427, 332, 353, 307 of the IPC and Section 21(4) of Mining Act following the complaint of SI Mahabir Singh.
