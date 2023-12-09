Mining mafia in Nuh steal stones of forest boundary wall, 6 booked

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 8

In a shocking incident, mining mafia stole stones from a substantial portion of the boundary wall of a forest in the Punhana area of district Nuh. The wall, made of Aravalli stones, had been built in Tigaon village by the Forest Department.

The department had used stones that rolled down the hills or were seized from illegal mining sites. The wall, built in 2020 and expanded in 2021, was to safeguard the planation site in forest from animals.

The mining mafia saw an opportunity and stole the stones of the wall.

The matter came to the fore in a recent inspection by forest officials. The department immediately moved to the police to inform about the theft. Following inputs from locals, the Nuh police identified a gang of six smugglers, who had torn down the wall and the stones.

An FIR has been registered and the police said the suspects, identified as Samaydin Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Irsad, Javed Khan, Arif Khan and Waris Khan of village Shekhpur, would be nabbed soon.

The case has been registered under Sections 379 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 21 (4) A of the Mines Act at the Punhana police station on a complaint of the local forest guard.

“The wall was put up to protect saplings from animals. It was built with stones which had either rolled down or were seized from illegal quarries. A recent inspection revealed that a major portion of the wall was razed. We enquired into the matter and got to know about the theft by the mining gang,” Forest Guard Mohammad Younus said.

Punhana SHO Arvind Kumar said that suspects have been identified and raids are on to nab them. Nuh SP Narender Bijarniya said special teams have been formed review the area to ensure that no other theft incident takes place there.

“We have zero tolerance towards illegal mining. We are getting in touch with local Forest and Mining Departments to work on getting all such vulnerable spots under CCTV surveillance to ensure better monitoring. We are also reviewing other vulnerable spots in the area,” he said.

#Gurugram #Illegal Mining #Nuh