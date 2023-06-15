Mining officer injured as raiding party is attacked in Gurugram’s Sohna

Gurugram, June 15
A mining team was allegedly attacked by miners during a raid at Sancholi village in Sohna on Wednesday.
The eight-member team headed by mining officer Anil Atwal was allegedly attacked by a dozen men carrying sticks while they went to conduct a raid on sand mining at Sancholi village in Sohna.
The men left an officer with a fractured arm and also freed an earthmover that had been impounded. The mining officer was rushed to hospital. The official vehicle of the team was also damaged. The team was accompanied by a single cop carrying a stick.
According to officials, they got a tip-off about sand mining at Sancholi village on Wednesday evening and raided the spot. They found a JCB machine there and impounded it. While they were leaving with it the men came on bikes and attacked them.
“They attacked us and took the vehicle away. One of the officers was badly injured and was referred to civil hospital, Gurugram. We have not identified them but they were a gang of miners who had an idea about the raid,” said Anil Atwal, mining officer.
An FIR has been registered at the Sohna police station against 12 unidentified men under various sections of the IPC.
