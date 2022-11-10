Mining quarries possible site for waste disposal; Expert

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 9

After the present dumping site at Bandhwari village on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road became full to the brim and the NGT ordered the civic authorities to stop dumping waste there, the authorities have zeroed in on some of the mining quarries in the Aravali hills of the district, said sources.

Though the hunt for alternative spots had begun a few years ago, the search has led to detection of three mining quarries located on around 92 acres near Pali-Mohabatabad village, about 5km from the present site of Bandhwari, said the sources. “While a final decision is yet to come, the site needs approval from the committee headed by the Chairperson, Haryana State Pollution Control Board,” claimed the sources in the civic administration. The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), environment, ACS, urban local bodies, DCs and Municipal Commissioners of Faridabad and Gurugram are members of

the committee.

It is also claimed that the finalisation of the alternative site would be easy in view of a more liberalised stance announced recently in matters of environment and forest clearance. The crisis over solid waste disposal deepened in view of the present site being unable to accommodate more garbage. The company managing the waste has been unable to install a “waste to power” plant at the site due to space crunch. The 10 MW power plant was promised under an MoU signed in 2017.

The authorities had to abandon at least two dumping facility site near Pali village and in Sector 74 near Byepass Road here in 2019 and 2020 as the residents had protested. An amount of over Rs 30 lakh had been spent on the job. As the city churns out around 800 tonnes of waste daily, a similar amount of waste from Gurugram has been dumped at Bandhwari for the past about two decades. This has raised the concerns of environmentalists as it will damage the underground water and ecology of the area. DC Vikram Singh said the Commissioner, MCF, has been asked to select a proper site for the disposal of solid waste, as per norms.

