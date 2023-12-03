Minister appears before court in ‘molestation’ case

Chandigarh, December 2
Haryana’s Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh appeared before the court of Rahul Garg, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, today in a case of alleged molestation registered against him by the Chandigarh Police.
A case was registered against him following a complaint of a junior woman coach on December 31, 2022.
Counsel Sameer Sethi and Deepanshu Bansal argued on behalf of the complainant with regard to the issuance of directions to the prosecution to provide a copy of the statement made by the complainant under Section 164, CrPC.
They also urged the court to impose appropriate conditions keeping in mind the alleged apprehension of the complainant.
The court has adjourned the hearings for further arguments on the applications.
