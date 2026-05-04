Minister backs demand for Parshuram statue in Rohini

Cooperation, Jails, Elections, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma has supported the Brahmin community’s demand to install a grand 121-foot statue of Lord Parshuram at Japanese Park in Rohini during the Delhi Assembly elections.

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He discussed the matter with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and requested approval for the proposal.

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Dr Sharma attended a programme in Rohini on Saturday evening, organised to mark Parshuram Jayanti, along with the Delhi CM, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, MP Manoj Tiwari, and MLA Anil Sharma.