Minister: Brahmins given right to sell ‘dholidar’ land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar has said the ownership rights and the right to sell the ‘dholidar’ land, received in donation years ago, have been granted to the Brahmin community.

The Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, had issued directions to all DCs in this regard.

During the Bhagwan Parshuram Mahakumbh held in Karnal in 2022, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to give the ownership rights of approximately 1,700 acres of ‘dholidar’ land to the community.

Gujjar said the CM had made several announcements, including declaration of gazetted holiday on Parshuram Jayanti and medical college in Kaithal to be named after Parshuram.