Minister calls for action against developers harassing plot owners

Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya (Seva), has said that a strict stance should be adopted against realtor companies and individuals who harass plot owners by failing to provide basic amenities.

Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the mini-secretariat on Friday, the minister took stock of 13 complaints, resolving three on the spot, while 10 were carried over to the next meeting.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, BJP district president Dushyant Bhatt, Mayor Komal Saini, Deputy Commissioner Dr Virender Kumar Dahiya and SP Bhupender Singh were present.

In one of the key complaints, Hawa Singh of TDI City alleged that the company had failed to provide essential amenities such as roads, security, sanitation and potable water. Residents expressed gratitude to the minister for listening to their concerns.

In another case, Pawan Kumar had earlier raised issues of insufficient facilities in BPL flats in Ansal City, including a lack of street lighting and sewerage. Following ministerial directions, Ansal representatives informed the committee that sanitation and lighting issues had been resolved. Sewerage would be addressed within a week and road construction was scheduled for August.

Gulshan, a resident of Parsvnath Developer Limited, complained that while plots had been sold, no supporting infrastructure had been developed, rendering construction impossible. He alleged that the developer continued to charge for facilities without providing any. The minister kept the complaint pending and instructed the owner of Parsvnath Developer to appear before the committee in the next meeting.