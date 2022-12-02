Minister exhorts students to focus on studies

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 1

Power and Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala today exhorted students to focus on their studies with utmost commitment.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of a blood donation camp organised at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa.

Addressing the students, the minister said success in academic pursuits could equip them to cope with the challenges in life As many as 118 blood units of blood were collected at the camp.