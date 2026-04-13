Minister flags off ‘Samvidhan Yatra’

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, Social Justice, Empowerment, SCs and BCs Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA) Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi today flagged off the “Samvidhan Yatra” from Chandigarh to Delhi.

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The minister said Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated his life to the welfare of all sections of society and played a pivotal role in uniting

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the nation.

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The devotees in three buses will visit Dr Ambedkar’s memorial on Alipur Road in Delhi. The BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik and former president Sanjay Tandon were also present. He said by framing the Constitution, he ensured rights and justice for the poor and marginalised sections of society.