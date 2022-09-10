Kurukshetra: Minister for suspension of officials in 2020 tree felling case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 9

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda today recommended the suspension of the then Ismailabad Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), the then Station House Officer of the Jhansa police station and a nambardar in connection with the cutting of trees on the panchayat land at Ajmatpur village.

Dhanda was chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the Panchayat Bhawan here.

During the meeting, Mandeep Singh Virk, a committee member, raised the issue of the cutting of trees. Following the complaint, investigation reports of the Police Department and the District Development of Panchayat were produced in which the matter of the cutting of 31 trees came to the fore.

However, a nambardar had given an affidavit that there were no trees on the panchayat land. After the committee members sought a strict action, the minister recommended the suspension of the three officials of Ajmatpur village of the Ismailabad block. A case in connection with the cutting of trees was registered in 2020 at the Jhansa police station.

