Minister forms panel in Kurukshetra to probe student’s death on school trip

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday constituted a committee to examine the death of a girl student in a road accident during a school trip earlier this year.

The minister chaired a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Kurukshetra. A total of 12 complaints were taken up, of which 11 were resolved, while the remaining one was kept pending for the next meeting.

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During the meeting, the minister acted on a complaint filed by Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Dhantori village, and constituted a committee headed by the Shahabad SDM. The committee, comprising the District Education Officer and four other members of the grievance redressal committee, will examine the matter and submit a report.

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Sanjeev Kumar had stated in his complaint that his daughter, a Class X student at a private school, died during a school trip in January. He alleged that the school authorities neither informed the parents in time nor provided any explanation about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said a vigilance inquiry was under way into a complaint against the former sarpanch of Charuni Jatan village. In his complaint, Jaipal, a resident of the village, had alleged that the former sarpanch misused grants allocated to the gram panchayat.

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While hearing a complaint filed by Rameshwar, a resident of Ramgarh Ror village, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the village sarpanch. Several complaints against the sarpanch are currently being investigated by the SDM and the District Revenue Officer (DRO). The Deputy Commissioner has been directed to personally monitor the inquiries and ensure their speedy resolution.

In another case, acting on a complaint filed by Charan Singh and other residents of JJ Colony, the minister directed officials to pave an unpaved road to facilitate the movement of the general public.

The minister also issued directions on complaints concerning a family dispute, a fire incident, a dharamshala and a green belt.

He instructed officials to ensure that complainants were not forced to make repeated visits to government offices to get their grievances addressed. He stressed the need for timely action and effective resolution of public complaints.

Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, former Minister of State Subhash Sudha, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena and several other officials were present at the meeting.