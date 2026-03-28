Minister hails cinema as catalyst for social change

Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi said cinema serves as a powerful medium for shaping societal values and driving positive change.

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He was addressing a gathering on the third day of the 8th Haryana International Film Festival at Kurukshetra University on Friday evening.

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Speaking to students, filmmakers and artists, Bedi said film festivals provide young talent with an invaluable platform to showcase their creativity and perspectives.

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Highlighting the Haryana Government’s progressive film policy, he said it has significantly contributed to the growth of regional cinema, enabling the wider dissemination of the state’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The festival is being organised by the university’s Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the Sanskriti Society for Art and Cultural Development, Kurukshetra.

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Commending Kurukshetra University and the organising team, Bedi said such initiatives played a vital role in bringing local talent to national and international prominence. He urged students to refine their creative abilities and explore new frontiers in cinema and cultural expression.

A university spokesperson said the event stood as a testament to Kurukshetra University’s continued efforts to integrate art, culture and intellectual discourse, fostering a vibrant environment for holistic student development.