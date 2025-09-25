DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Minister inspects construction of Civil Hospital building in Ambala

Minister inspects construction of Civil Hospital building in Ambala

New 100-bed block, primarily designed as a critical care unit

Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:26 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister Anil Vij during a visit to an under-construction building at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt.
Haryana Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday inspected the under-construction extension building of the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, and inquired about the status of the project.

During the visit, he asked PWD (B&R) officials and representatives of the construction agency about the pace of work and directed them to complete it within the stipulated timeframe. “The new building will help decongest the existing hospital and it will be beneficial for the staff as well as the patients and their attendants,” he said.

The minister said the new 100-bed block, primarily designed as a critical care unit (CCU), was expected to be completed soon. “Patients will no longer need to travel elsewhere for advanced treatment,” he added. The building will also house a PET (positron emission tomography) scanning facility at the Cancer Centre, which is currently at the tender stage.

PWD (B&R) XEN Ritesh Aggarwal, Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Sehal, PMO Dr Pooja and other officials were present.

The seven-storey building, including two basements, is being developed specifically as a Critical Care Unit for emergency and serious cases. Construction began in August 2019 with a two-year deadline, but progress stalled with only 25 per cent completed. Work resumed in July this year after re-tendering, at a cost of Rs 14.79 crore.

Earlier in the day, Vij attended a blood donation camp organised under Sewa Pakhwada at Maharana Pratap Bhawan by the BJP Rural Mandal. He encouraged donors, presenting badges, certificates and mementoes in appreciation.

“Blood donation is the greatest gift of life. The blood can only come from the human body itself,” he said, while commending women donors for their participation.

