Minister inspects Dharuhera Primary Health Centre

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dharuhera town on Thursday. She closely reviewed the healthcare facilities and overall arrangements.

Arti interacted with the doctors and nursing staff to assess the quality of treatment and availability of medicines. She also met patients to inquire about their experience and the facilities being provided to them.

The minister paid special attention to the cleanliness of the hospital, emergency services and patient care systems and issued necessary instructions for immediate improvements.

“The state government is committed to strengthening the healthcare system and ensuring the expansion and quality enhancement of medical services. Vacant posts from Group A to Group D in medical colleges and hospitals across the state will soon be filled,” said the Health Minister.

The Minister stated that filling these vacant positions would improve the quality of health services across Haryana and ensure better medical facilities for the general public. She also maintained that a regular doctor would be appointed at the Dharuhera PHC, emphasising that providing quality healthcare to every citizen of the state remained the government’s priority.

Former District Information and Public Relation Officer JP Yadav said he had contacted the Health Minister about the surprise inspection when she was in Dharuhera town to attend some tea programmes. “I also briefed her in detail about the shortcomings at the PHC and she gave assurance of resolving all issues soon,” Yadav added.