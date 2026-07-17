Minister Krishan Lal Panwar welcomes India’s first hydrogen train at Sonepat station

The country’s first hydrogen fuel-powered train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jind on Friday, received a historic and grand welcome upon its arrival at the Sonepat railway station.

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Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, along with MLAs Nikhil Madaan, Krishna Gahlawat, Devender Kadyan and Pawan Kharkhoda, and Mayor Rajiv Jain, welcomed the train amid applause and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” from a large gathering.

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Addressing the crowd, Minister Panwar said it was a proud day not only for Haryana but for the entire country. He noted that by flagging off the nation’s first hydrogen train from Jind, Prime Minister Modi had ushered India into a new era of green transportation. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for this achievement, he said Haryana had earned this distinction because of their visionary leadership.

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Panwar explained that the hydrogen train runs on advanced fuel cell technology. Electricity is generated through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, which powers the train. He added that the train will cover about 90 km between Jind and Sonepat, and will serve as a new option for clean, safe, and modern public transport in the future.

The minister also said that both the Central and state governments are working not only on modern transportation but also on welfare schemes to improve the quality of life of common citizens. He applauded various state government initiatives for the people.

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He recalled that India’s first train ran between Bori Bunder and Thane in Mumbai in 1853, and said that in 2026, the country’s first hydrogen train is writing a new chapter in history from the land of Haryana.

On the occasion, Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan, Gannaur MLA Devender Kadyan, Rai MLA Krishna Gahlawat, former Minister Kavita Jain, and Mayor Rajiv Jain also addressed the gathering.

Minister Panwar also distributed ‘Happy Cards’ to 210 eligible beneficiaries, enabling them to travel free on Haryana Roadways buses under the government scheme. Symbolic keys to new houses were also handed over to beneficiaries selected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The event included a live virtual broadcast of the program held in Jind.