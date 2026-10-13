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Home / Haryana / Minister lays foundation stones for Rs 3.5-crore park, memorial in Barwala

Minister lays foundation stones for Rs 3.5-crore park, memorial in Barwala

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Minister Ranbir Gangwa lays the foundation stone of a project in Barwala town of Hisar district. Tribune photo
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Haryana Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Ranbir Gangwa laid the foundation stones of a city park and a Shaheed memorial in Barwala on Monday. The projects will be developed at a cost of about Rs 3.5 crore.

The minister said the state government was committed to urban development and that more projects related to civic amenities were being undertaken in urban areas. He said the memorial was being constructed in memory of soldiers who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. The memorial would also inspire future generations with the values of patriotism and service to the nation, he added.

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Gangwa, who represents the Barwala Assembly constituency, said the city park would provide residents with a green and clean environment, besides offering a public space for morning and evening walks, yoga, exercise, and spending time with their families.

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The park would also enhance the town’s appearance and promote environmental conservation. He added that the real development of a town depended not only on better infrastructure but also on access to green spaces, a clean environment, and recreational facilities for residents.

Gangwa said several development works had been undertaken in Barwala and that more projects were planned.

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