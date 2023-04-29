Minister listens to public grievances

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 28

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda chaired the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee held at mini secretariat here on Friday.

As many as 16 complaints were taken up by the minister and 14 of them were disposed of in the meeting. However, the remaining two complaints would be taken up at the next meeting of the committee.