Minister meets ex-councillors in Karnal

Karnal, May 15
In an attempt to address any potential resentment among former councillors of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha initiated a dialogue with them during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday night.
Sudha gave a patient hearing to their issues. During the meeting, the councillors apprised him of the ‘delay’ in projects in their wards and alleged that the MC officers did not pay much heed to their issues. One of the councillors also highlighted the issue of property IDs, due to which residents had been facing problems.
Seventeen elected and two nominated councillors attended the meeting with the minister.
