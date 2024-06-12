Minister, MLAs in active mode after Lok Sabha poll drubbing

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 11

The drubbing received in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming Assembly elections in the state seem to have resulted in ruling party ministers and MLAs getting into active mode. The elected representatives have unleashed a drive to spruce up the official machinery and the pace of development projects that got halted by the election process.

While Cabinet minister Mool Chand Sharma, MLA from Ballabgarh, and holding the portfolio of Industry, Commerce and Labour Department, held more than two meetings of officials of various departments in the past 48 hours to give directions for expediting the development works, other functionaries, including the ruling party MLAs, have also been involved in preparing the strategy or holding meetings to supervise the progress of various projects in their respective constituencies, said sources.

Sharma in a meeting held today asked officials to ensure safety provisions in the industries having boilers. He said there should be no negligence in ensuring the safety and security of workers and employees.

Taking stock of the development works in the subdivision, Sharma warned against any delay or slackness in completing the works.

Rajesh Nagar, BJP MLA from Tigaon Assembly segment, held a meeting of officials of the power department on Monday and asked them to ensure adequate and regular power supply. He is reported to have said that no complacency would be tolerated in matters related to attending to complaints and grievances of the residents of colonies and villages falling in the constituency. At least three MLAs and a Cabinet Minister attended the function organised to distribute allotment letters of 100 sq yds residential plots to around 172 beneficiaries at Palwal on Monday. This is seen as an exercise of doling out lollipops aimed at the upcoming Assembly elections, according to political observers.

“The string of meetings, frequent reviews and tough stance towards the official machinery are likely to rise as the ministers or the MLAs don’t want any issue that could generate resentment among masses before the elections,” claims Mahender Singh, a political analyst. The ruling party may be aware of the anti- incumbency factor and the unrest that led to considerable decline in the winning margin of the local BJP candidate, he adds.

“The government and its machinery will not spare any effort to ensure the completion of all development projects, redressal of the grievances and make up for the delay or loss suffered due to the election process,” said Rajkumar Vohra, BJP district president.

