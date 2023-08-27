Minister must step down, say Opposition parties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh after the Chandigarh Police filed a challan against him for reportedly molesting a junior woman coach of the Sports Department.

Talking to mediapersons, Hooda said, “After being charge-sheeted, Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds immediately. Otherwise, the CM should ask for his resignation.”

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala, too, said the minister must quit. “Sandeep Singh should resign without any delay. The CM should apologise to the people of the state that he defended an accused. It is shameful that our women players perform at the international level and win medals, and they have to face such treatment at the hands of ministers and MPs.”

He added, “The victim was being suspended to put pressure on her to withdraw her complaint. Her landlords also tried to throw her out of the house.” Meanwhile, AAP workers tried to hold an indefinite fast to press for Sandeep Singh’s resignation, but the police detained them.

