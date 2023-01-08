Minister not ousted from Cabinet, ‘sarv khap mahapanchayat’ next week

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 7

Having failed to force the state government to oust Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet, the Dhankar Khap-12 (a caste council of 12 villages) has decided to organise a sarv khap mahapanchayat (a joint meeting of all khaps) next week to decide further course of action into the matter.

The office-bearers of the Dhankar Khap will finalise the date for the sarv khap panchayat after holding discussion with other khap leaders about it tomorrow. The Dhankar Khap had served a five-day ultimatum on the government to sack Sandeep Singh from the Cabinet by Saturday, but to no avail. The coach is the native of one of 12 villages.

“The state government was given sufficient time to oust the accused minister from the Cabinet, but it did not pay heed to our demand. We have now no other option but to decide further course of action to ensure justice to the junior coach. A sarv khap mahapanchayat will be organised next week as sufficient time is needed to invite all khaps for it. However, the date will be fixed on Sunday,” Yudhvir Dhankar, chief of Dhankar Khap-12 told The Tribune. He said the office-bearers of all khaps active in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh would be invited for the mahapanchayat.