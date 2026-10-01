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Home / Haryana / Minister orders probe into widow’s Rs 29-lakh insurance claim complaint

Minister orders probe into widow’s Rs 29-lakh insurance claim complaint

ADC-led panel to investigate allegations of bank negligence and harassment

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry
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Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry has ordered an inquiry into a complaint filed by the widow of a former BSF constable, who has accused a nationalised bank of denying her insurance claim and subjecting her to harassment.

The minister directed the district administration to constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to investigate the matter and ensure justice for the complainant. Shruti issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee here on Wednesday.

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In her complaint, Billo, a resident of Sonepat, alleged that her family had been deprived of an insurance claim worth Rs 29 lakh due to the negligence of a local branch of a nationalised bank.

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While hearing 12 complaints listed on the meeting agenda, the minister resolved most of them on the spot, while committees were constituted to investigate the remaining cases.

Hearing a complaint filed by Rajkumar of Khidwali, Shruti directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to make special efforts to bring back from abroad a person accused of fraud in the case. On a complaint by residents of Farmana Badshahpur village, she advised the parties to resolve their dispute through dialogue and mutual understanding. All parties have been asked to meet the Deputy Commissioner on October 1 and present their respective sides.

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While hearing a complaint from residents of Rithal Phogat village, the minister urged villagers to cooperate with the department, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed. On a complaint from the Balamb gram panchayat, she directed officials of the Public Works Department to expedite the process of constructing a new school building.

Hearing a complaint filed by Ratan Lal of Meham village, the minister ordered a thorough probe into allegations of medical negligence and directed that an inquiry committee headed by the ADC be constituted. Appropriate action would be taken on the basis of the committee’s findings.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satbir Singh said senior administrative officials would soon visit Rithal Phogat village to assess farmers’ concerns and explore the feasibility of setting up a micro sewage treatment plant (STP). He assured that farmers’ issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

The DC also directed officials to begin the process of constructing a new building for the Government Senior Secondary School in Balamb village at the earliest. He invited both the complainant and the other party from Farmana Badshahpur village to his office on October 1. The district administration would take an appropriate decision after hearing both sides, he said.

SP Gaurav Rajpurohit briefed the meeting on action taken by the Police Department on various complaints and assured that all pending matters would be addressed promptly.

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