Minister: Ready to tackle high power demand

Hisar, March 11

With the extreme hot conditions likely to prevail in the coming summer season, the Haryana Energy Department has made elaborate arrangements to cater to peak demand in the state.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh said peak demand is expected in the months of June and July. “We have already entered into short-term and long-term agreements to ensure the supply of 13,000 MW,” he added.

Minister Ranjit Singh said the state government’s dispute with the Adani Power has been resolved and the state would get 1,000 MW from them. “Besides, we will get electricity from Kerala where monsoon arrives ahead of Haryana. Thermal power plants in the state will also generate enough power to meet the energy demand,” he stated.