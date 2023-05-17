 Minister reprimands SDO at Janta Darbar, power body seeks apology : The Tribune India

Minister reprimands SDO at Janta Darbar, power body seeks apology

Minister reprimands SDO at Janta Darbar, power body seeks apology

Minister Babli pulling up the SDO in Fatehabad on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 16

Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli again landed himself in a controversy after he publicly rebuked Amit Yadav, a Sub-divisional Officer (Power Utility), while listening to a complaint during a Janta Darbar at Jakhal town of Fatehabad today.

Upset with the conduct of the minister, the Haryana Power Engineers Association announced to boycott the minister’s Janta Darbars until he tendered an apology.

According to information, the minister received a complaint from a resident that power officials had erected a transformer on his plot in the village. The complainant claimed that when he approached the officials to remove the transformer, they said an estimate of expenses would be prepared, which would have to be borne by the plot owner.

The minister summoned the SDO, who tried to explain the situation. However, the minister lost his cool and reprimanded him and also levelled allegations that the SDO was acting like a recovery agent, along with JE and linesman of the department. He also threatened that he would get a criminal case registered against the SDO and would talk to the energy minister to get him suspended.

Reacting to the incident, the power engineers’ association called for an emergency meeting in Hisar today and condemned the incident. Association secretary Hitender Bajan stated in a press note that the minister had misbehaved with the SDO and used abusive language, which was highly condemnable. “It is a fact that no work can be carried out without preparing and depositing an estimate of the work,” he stated.

The association alleged that the minister was indulging in misbehaviour in open darbars and had tried to exert pressure on power officials for work like letting off accused in incidents of power theft cases, issuing connections to defaulters and getting work done without depositing an estimated amount, which was not possible.

The state president of the association, Bijender Lamba, stated that no official of the Power Utilities would attend the minister’s Janta Darbar and would continue to protest until he issued a public apology for his conduct and withdrew the unparliamentary words used against the official.

Not new to controversy

  • In March, a municipal engineer sought transfer from Tohana, alleging that minister Devender Singh Babli had kicked the chair he was sitting on and verbally abused him indicating his caste.
  • In January, the minister had launched a diatribe against a newly elected sarpanch during a programme at Nadhori village of Fatehabad.

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India's Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind's crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

