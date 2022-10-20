Minister reviews preparations for crushing cane

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal and Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal today jointly chaired a meeting to review preparations for sugarcane crushing at various cooperative sugar mills.

During the meeting, the process of purchasing lubricants, caustic soda and other materials for sugar mills was also completed.

A detailed review of the purchase of various materials for sugar mills at a cost of around Rs 4.47 crore was also undertaken. Approval was also given for the procurement of lubricants at a cost of about Rs 2.84 crore and caustic soda at a cost of Rs 1.63 crore.