Minister: Smart meters being installed in 5 dists

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 5

Stating that Haryana ranks highest in the country in providing solar-based tubewell connections under Kusum Yojana, Power and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh said that 15,000 farmers have been issued solar tubewell connections in the state and the process is on for 7,000 farmers.

“The government has aimed to provide 25,000 connections in the third phase,” the minister said, adding that solar tubewells are proving to be very effective for small and marginal farmers.

He said that the corporation is taking effective steps to reduce line losses. During the previous governments, there was 31 per cent line loss in the state. It has now reduced to about 14 per cent. It has resulted in increase in revenue of about Rs 5,000 crore.

Ranjit Singh said that the ‘Mahara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon’ scheme has been implemented effectively with the objective of supplying adequate quantity of electricity to consumers in rural areas.

“Twentyfour-hour power is being supplied to 85 villages of the district and work is in progress to provide 24-hour electricity in 60 villages,” he said. The Power Minister said that smart meters being installed by the Haryana Power Nigams will permanently solve the grievances of power consumers related to meter reading and electricity bill in Haryana.