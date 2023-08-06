Minister suspends JE, SDE chargesheeted

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 5

Energy Minister Ranjit Singh ordered the suspension of a Junior Engineer (JE) and chargesheeted a Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for negligence in duty following a complaint by residents of Jamawari village in the district today.

While listening to grievances of power consumers during a ‘bijli panchayat’, he stated that he would not tolerate any laxity in work and the government would take action if any official was found guilty.

A group of villagers had approached the minister to complain that 15 transformers were installed in the village but none of the transformers had a handle bar to switch it on/off in case of an emergency.

On the demand of residents of Kuleri for 24-hour power supply in the village, the minister said there was around 40% line loss in the village, indicating power theft due to kundi connections. When officials pointed out that the villagers even protested when DHBVN officials went to the village to check power theft, he said 24-hour power supply was not possible under the Jagmag scheme until they deposited the arrears of the electricity bills, and also brought down the line losses.

He said the government was preparing a policy for providing power connections to dhanis, located under 1-km radius of the “lal dora” of the nearby village. The new policy would benefit nearly 10,000 dhanis in the state.

