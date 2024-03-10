Minister unveils development projects

Sirsa, March 9
Haryana’s Minister of Power Ranjit Singh Chautala visited several villages in the district on Saturday, including Shekhupuria, Fatehpuria Niamatkhan, Nanuana, Kharian and Chakkan. During the visit, he inaugurated development projects worth crores of rupees.
In Fatehpuria Niamatkhan village, the energy minister handed over registry of 100 square yard plots to villagers.
Under the MLA Adarsh Nagar Awas Gram Yojana, he inaugurated various projects worth Rs 67 lakh. Additionally, under the MGNREGA scheme, he inaugurated the construction of four boundary walls in the village herbal park at a cost of Rs 24 lakhs.
The minister also distributed handball kits among players. He also announced a donation of Rs 51,000 for the sports stadium in Nanuana village.
At a local cricket tournament being held at Nanuana village, he highlighted the importance of maintaining good health for a quality life.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...