Minister unveils development projects

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 9

Haryana’s Minister of Power Ranjit Singh Chautala visited several villages in the district on Saturday, including Shekhupuria, Fatehpuria Niamatkhan, Nanuana, Kharian and Chakkan. During the visit, he inaugurated development projects worth crores of rupees.

In Fatehpuria Niamatkhan village, the energy minister handed over registry of 100 square yard plots to villagers.

Under the MLA Adarsh Nagar Awas Gram Yojana, he inaugurated various projects worth Rs 67 lakh. Additionally, under the MGNREGA scheme, he inaugurated the construction of four boundary walls in the village herbal park at a cost of Rs 24 lakhs.

The minister also distributed handball kits among players. He also announced a donation of Rs 51,000 for the sports stadium in Nanuana village.

At a local cricket tournament being held at Nanuana village, he highlighted the importance of maintaining good health for a quality life.

