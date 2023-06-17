Minister Anil Vij inspects development projects

Ambala, June 16
Home Minister Anil Vij today inspected the under-construction Shaheed Samarak on NH-44 and directed PWD (B&R) officials to expedite the civil work so that the interior work could be started.
Vij reached the site as part of BJP’s Tirtha Vikas Yatra in Ambala Cantt and inspected ongoing projects, along with officials and party workers.
He said Rs 550 crore had been earmarked for the project. The Shaheed Samarak is being constructed to commemorate the sacrifice of the unsung heroes of 1857.
Vij also inspected the water treatment plant at Ghasitpur village, Ambala Cantonment grain market, war heroes’ memorial stadium, multi-level parking, fire station, homoeopathy college, sewage treatment plant and the Civil Hospital.
He said the old water treatment plant had the capacity of 20 MLD and a new plant with a capacity of 30 MLD was being constructed by the municipal council.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...