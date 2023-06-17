Minister Anil Vij inspects development projects

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 16

Home Minister Anil Vij today inspected the under-construction Shaheed Samarak on NH-44 and directed PWD (B&R) officials to expedite the civil work so that the interior work could be started.

Vij reached the site as part of BJP’s Tirtha Vikas Yatra in Ambala Cantt and inspected ongoing projects, along with officials and party workers.

He said Rs 550 crore had been earmarked for the project. The Shaheed Samarak is being constructed to commemorate the sacrifice of the unsung heroes of 1857.

Vij also inspected the water treatment plant at Ghasitpur village, Ambala Cantonment grain market, war heroes’ memorial stadium, multi-level parking, fire station, homoeopathy college, sewage treatment plant and the Civil Hospital.

He said the old water treatment plant had the capacity of 20 MLD and a new plant with a capacity of 30 MLD was being constructed by the municipal council.