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Home / Haryana / Minister Vij lays stone of boundary wall to protect Ambala Cantt from flooding

Minister Vij lays stone of boundary wall to protect Ambala Cantt from flooding

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Following the demands of industrialists, a 2-kilometre concrete boundary wall is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10.76 crore,” said Vij.
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State Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Thursday laid the foundation stone of an RCC retaining wall to protect the Industrial Area in Ambala Cantonment from flooding.

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The area witnesses severe waterlogging due to the flooding of the Tangri river during the rainy season. Over the years, industrialists claim to have suffered crores in losses on account of water damaging their products, sophisticated machines, raw material, furniture, equipment and important documents. In addition to the losses, it takes weeks to drain out the water and resume regular operations.

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Addressing the gathering, Vij said the industrial hub was vital for the state since the equipment it manufactured was used in defence, engineering colleges, medical colleges, schools and other key sectors. “Since its establishment in 1970, the Industrial Area has suffered from flooding but no concrete work has ever been done. Following the demands of industrialists, a 2-kilometre concrete boundary wall is being constructed at a cost of Rs 10.76 crore,” he said, adding that the bed of the Tangri river was also being deepened in phases from Ramgarh Majra to Durana village.

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Explaining preventive measures to protect Ambala Cantonment from flooding, Vij said an 8-kilometer-long embankment with a paved road on the other side of the river had been built from Ramgarh Majra to the Ambala–Saharanpur railway line. “Now, similar protection is being developed for the Industrial Area,” he added. Additionally, he directed the project contractor to ensure the work was completed before the onset of monsoon.

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