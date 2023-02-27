Minister visits new campus of Sainik School

Rewari, February 26
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav today visited the new campus of Sainik School at Gothra village in the district and directed the officials concerned to provide all basic amenities at the earliest.
The school has recently been shifted to Gothra village. Around 50% construction work on the new campus was yet to be completed, so the minister issued the directive to the officials, said sources.
“The work of whitewash on the campus should be finished within three days while cold potable water should be ensured for students and staff in view of summer. The electricity connection must be installed at the earliest while sincere efforts should be made to complete all pending works on priority,” said the minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...