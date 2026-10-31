DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ministers, MLAs, students participate in ‘Run for Unity’ in Panipat, Sonepat

Ministers, MLAs, students participate in ‘Run for Unity’ in Panipat, Sonepat

Events organised to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary; participants take pledge to uphold national unity and integrity

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:51 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ministers, MLAs, students and residents participated in ‘Run for Unity’ programmes organised in Panipat and Sonepat on Saturday.
Advertisement

Ministers, MLAs, students and residents participated in ‘Run for Unity’ programmes organised in Panipat and Sonepat on Saturday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, and National Unity Day.

Krishan Lal Panwar, Minister for Development and Panchayats, flagged off the run at Shivaji Stadium in Panipat, while Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda flagged off the event at the Police Lines in Sonepat.

Advertisement

In Panipat, Cabinet Minister Panwar said the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, was dedicated to strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation and building a strong country.

Advertisement

He was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the programme organised at Shivaji Stadium. He also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary and administered the oath of national unity to the participants and citizens.

Panwar said the ‘Run for Unity’ campaign, launched at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had become a symbol of national unity, discipline, fitness and commitment to nation-building.

Advertisement

The run was not merely a sporting activity but also conveyed the message of collective efforts towards strengthening the country, he added.

He called upon the youth to remain socially united while maintaining physical fitness and to adopt the values of discipline, service, dedication and brotherhood in their lives.

Maintaining the unity and integrity of the country was the collective responsibility of every citizen, he said, adding that the goal of a developed India could be achieved only through active public participation.

“We all must take collective responsibility for preserving Sardar Patel’s vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India. His contribution to nation-building is unparalleled,” said MLA Pramod Vij.

In Sonepat, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ and administered the oath of national unity to students, residents and officials present on the occasion. Dhanda, along with MLA Nikhil Madan, also ran alongside the youth, conveying the message of unity to city residents.

Dhanda called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals reflected in Patel’s life, particularly his dedication to the nation and commitment to preserving its unity and integrity.

Paying tributes to Patel, he said the occasion was not merely an opportunity to remember a great leader but also to renew the collective resolve that had guided Patel in uniting more than 500 princely states and playing a historic role in building an undivided India.

The Education Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tribute to Patel by getting the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, constructed in Gujarat.

Referring to the prevailing global circumstances, Dhanda said maintaining the country’s unity, peace and strength was a shared responsibility. Every citizen must understand that a strong nation ensured the strength of its people, he added.

MLA Nikhil Madan said the country would always remain indebted to Patel for his contribution to national unity and integrity. He said Patel had played a significant role in the country’s freedom struggle and that the people were bound together by the thread of unity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts