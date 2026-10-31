Ministers, MLAs, students participate in ‘Run for Unity’ in Panipat, Sonepat

Ministers, MLAs, students and residents participated in ‘Run for Unity’ programmes organised in Panipat and Sonepat on Saturday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, and National Unity Day.

Krishan Lal Panwar, Minister for Development and Panchayats, flagged off the run at Shivaji Stadium in Panipat, while Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda flagged off the event at the Police Lines in Sonepat.

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In Panipat, Cabinet Minister Panwar said the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, was dedicated to strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation and building a strong country.

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He was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the programme organised at Shivaji Stadium. He also paid tributes to Patel on his birth anniversary and administered the oath of national unity to the participants and citizens.

Panwar said the ‘Run for Unity’ campaign, launched at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had become a symbol of national unity, discipline, fitness and commitment to nation-building.

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The run was not merely a sporting activity but also conveyed the message of collective efforts towards strengthening the country, he added.

He called upon the youth to remain socially united while maintaining physical fitness and to adopt the values of discipline, service, dedication and brotherhood in their lives.

Maintaining the unity and integrity of the country was the collective responsibility of every citizen, he said, adding that the goal of a developed India could be achieved only through active public participation.

“We all must take collective responsibility for preserving Sardar Patel’s vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India. His contribution to nation-building is unparalleled,” said MLA Pramod Vij.

In Sonepat, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ and administered the oath of national unity to students, residents and officials present on the occasion. Dhanda, along with MLA Nikhil Madan, also ran alongside the youth, conveying the message of unity to city residents.

Dhanda called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals reflected in Patel’s life, particularly his dedication to the nation and commitment to preserving its unity and integrity.

Paying tributes to Patel, he said the occasion was not merely an opportunity to remember a great leader but also to renew the collective resolve that had guided Patel in uniting more than 500 princely states and playing a historic role in building an undivided India.

The Education Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tribute to Patel by getting the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, constructed in Gujarat.

Referring to the prevailing global circumstances, Dhanda said maintaining the country’s unity, peace and strength was a shared responsibility. Every citizen must understand that a strong nation ensured the strength of its people, he added.

MLA Nikhil Madan said the country would always remain indebted to Patel for his contribution to national unity and integrity. He said Patel had played a significant role in the country’s freedom struggle and that the people were bound together by the thread of unity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.