Ministers to address public grievances at party office

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 13

After Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “Jan Samvad” initiative under the government’s public outreach programme, the ministers will address grievances of the public at the party office in the state capital.

SCHEDULE READY

Sources said that this decision was taken at the Bharatiya Janta Party’s legislature party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here today.

According to the information available, the ministers will be assigned days and will be required to listen to public’s grievances for two hours at the party office in Chandigarh.

“This will begin without delay. A schedule has been prepared. All the ministers, by turn, will be required to sit at the party office and attend to the public for two hours daily,” an MLA explained, adding that this initiative will be in addition to the district grievances committee meetings that are chaired by the ministers.

With the Assembly elections less than two years away, the party wants its leaders to be in the midst of the public. Sources added that this decision to increase the public outreach has been taken keeping in mind the “disappointing” performance of the party in the recently concluded election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Though the results of these elections were not directly discussed, the MLAs were asked to work around getting party-inclined zila parshad and block samiti chiefs installed in their respective constituencies.

Sources also added that a number of MLAs raised the issue of problems being faced by the public due to flawed property IDs given by the Urban Local Bodies Department given the discrepancies in area of plot and other details registered.

The issue of unauthorised colonies was also taken up at the meeting that lasted for nearly two hours in addition to carpeting of roads, construction and repair of school buildings among others.