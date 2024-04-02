Minor among 7 held for Rs 15 crore frauds

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 1

Using the Pratibimb portal, the Gurugram cyber police have arrested six persons and apprehended a minor for allegedly duping people of over Rs 15 crore. The police have recovered Rs 4.20 lakh, four mobile phones and two SIM cards from their possession.

4,875 complaints received As the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reviewed the data of mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused, it was found that 4,875 complaints have been registered against the above accused in connection with frauds of Rs 15.74 crore across the country. — Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber

It is learnt that 4,875 complaints were received against the accused. Following these complaints, 215 cases were registered against them across the country. Of these, 13 cases were registered in Haryana, including seven at the cyber police stations in Gurugram.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Sahil Sondhi, a native of Preet Nagar in Jalandhar, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Chamar Khera village in Sirsa district, Sushil Kumar, a native of Patna, Vakeel, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, Govind Vaishav, a native of Shahpura in Rajasthan, Sandeep, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Gurugram, and a minor.

The accused used to commit fraud by making phone calls, engaging in conversations and transferring money online after blackmailing victims through video calls.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to commit fraud by making phone calls and engaging in conversations to transfer money online by blackmailing people through video calls. We are questioning the accused,” the ACP added.

