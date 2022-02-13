Minor dies of 'gas leakage'

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 12

A 17-year-old teenager died at his house in Ram Nagar of Tehsil Camp area on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Paras.

Vijay, father of the deceased, said: “Paras had gone to take a bath, but didn’t come out even after half an hour. Suspecting, we broke the door and found him lying on the floor unconscious. We rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.”

The police suspected that gas leakage from the geyser might have been the cause of unconsciousness and death of the youth. —