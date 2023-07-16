Minor drowns in floodwater

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 15

A 13-year-old boy drowned in floodwater on Friday near Rasulpur village, taking the toll due to drowning in Karnal district to two.

According to information, the victim — identified as Sawan of Class VIII — was crossing a flooded road on a bicycle with a friend. However, he lost his balance and fell in a pond. Passersby rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

