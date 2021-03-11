Minor gang-raped in Jhajjar village

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, August 20

The police have booked three persons, including a minor, on the charges of abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl of their village in the Salhavaas region of the district.

“We received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted an SC girl and then gangraped her. Acting on the complaint, a team was formed that nabbed the accused,” said a cop.