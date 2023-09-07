Minor gang-raped in Sohna

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 6

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five youths, who appeared to be her brothers. The victim, a student of Class VII, was kidnapped and taken to a village near Sohna on Wednesday. The accused are absconding and an FIR has been registered at the Sohna City police station.

According to the complaint filed by her uncle, the family members had gone to a relative’s house and the victim, along with her younger brother and sister, was alone at home. The complainant said it was around 4 am when he reached his brother’s house and found her missing.

“The gate of the house was open. My niece informed me that five youths forcibly took her out of the house and raped her,” the complainant said. The police team reached the spot and the girl was taken to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

#Gurugram