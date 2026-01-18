Minor girl ends life, family blames her live-in partner

A 16-year-old girl, who had reportedly been staying in a live-in relationship with a youth in Rewari for a few months, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home today.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the girl's mother has alleged that the youth had lured her daughter to stay with him a few months ago. "She told me that the youth and his family members were putting pressure on her to marry him. They also used to beat her up," she stated in the complaint.

The girl's family has blamed her live-in partner for her death. The police has registered a case on the basis of the complaint.

Police spokesman Raj Kumar said the age of the girl and the youth were being verified.