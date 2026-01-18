DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Minor girl ends life, family blames her live-in partner

Minor girl ends life, family blames her live-in partner

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 16-year-old girl, who had reportedly been staying in a live-in relationship with a youth in Rewari for a few months, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home today.

Advertisement

In a complaint lodged with the police, the girl's mother has alleged that the youth had lured her daughter to stay with him a few months ago. "She told me that the youth and his family members were putting pressure on her to marry him. They also used to beat her up," she stated in the complaint.

Advertisement

The girl's family has blamed her live-in partner for her death. The police has registered a case on the basis of the complaint.

Advertisement

Police spokesman Raj Kumar said the age of the girl and the youth were being verified.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts